Specialized bike returned to elated Maple Ridge boy

The tricycle was spotted by the Ridge Meadows RCMP under Golden Ears Bridge

From left: Const. Adam Baboulas, Cpl. Tana Goode, bike owner Mohammed Ali, Darcy Howe with Boyd Autobody, and Const. Randall Priebe. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge boy had a smile from ear to ear after getting back his bicycle that was stolen from his backyard.

Mohammed Ali was “happy” and “excited” to get his bike back June 25, delivered to him by members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP and Darcy Howe with Boyd Autobody.

In April, Ali’s mother, Jenny, reported the bike stolen to the Ridge Meadows RCMP. It was a tricycle that was made specifically for Ali – his only means of exercise.

The bike was stolen in the 12200 block area of Skillen Street.

However, Ali was not only able to provide police an accurate description of the bicycle, he also provided them with a picture that was distributed to all Ridge Meadows RCMP members.

Two days later, Const. Adam Baboulas with the local detachment’s Uniformed Community Response Unit, was patrolling an area under the Golden Ears Bridge when he spotted two men in possession of bicycle parts matching the description of the stolen special needs tricycle.

One man was arrested and the bike and its parts were brought back to the detachment where members attempted to piece the bike back together.

But, not having access to proper bike repair tools the police called Pitt Meadows Cycle and shop owner, Rob Laluk, responded by asking the members to bring the bike in where his team completed the repairs free of charge.

Unfortunately, the paint had also been stripped from the bike. So, a cal went out to Darcy Howe, operations manager at Boyd Autobody, who also donated time and supplies to the cause, giving the bike a brand new paint job.

“Because this family was able to provide such a good description of their stolen property it was very easy for me to identify the bike when I came across it in the community,” said Const. Baboulas.

“This is not the first time locals have helped out in this community and these businesses should be commended for bringing some joy to the Ali family. I know they were very thankful.”