Spectacular fireworks show planned for Pitt Meadows Day

Fire department, police, and private security will be on hand for safety

A fireworks extravaganza has been planned for the first in-person Pitt Meadows Day event since 2019.

The pyrotechnic company Celebration Fireworks will be putting on this year’s display.

For safety the Pitt Meadows fire department will be on site at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park, as well as the Ridge Meadows RCMP, and a substantial number of private security guards.

The security guards will have a command centre on site at the Bonson Road entrance to the park.

Additional lighting will be set up on the fields and paths to light the way for people coming and going to the event.

Carleen McDowell, manager of recreation and culture for the city, noted the viewing area at the park may be different than in previous years, just because of the proximity of the fireworks to the new developments in the area. There will be fencing and security personnel to guide people to the appropriate viewing areas, she said.

McDowell is advising people who would like to see the fireworks display to walk to the park instead of driving as parking will be limited.

And, she added, there will be a road closure along Airport Way between Harris Road and Bonson Road starting at 9 p.m. Saturday night, monitored by the fire department.

“As we can’t have anyone driving through there during the fireworks,” she explained.

The 15 minute show will start at 10 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park, 11431 Bonson Road.

Pitt Meadows Day takes place Saturday, June 4, starting at 8 a.m. with the Lion’s Pancake Breakfast at Heritage Hall, 12460 Harris Road.

