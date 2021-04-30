Spectacular Pink Moon captured by Maple Ridge photographer

James Buddy Rogers took the image as the moon rose east of Albion

Photographers were out full force earlier this week to capture the Pink Moon as it rose over the Lower Mainland.

James Buddy Rogers took this beauty from the front porch of his Albion home on Tuesday evening.

“I saw people online talking about taking pictures, so I pulled out my camera and snapped about 10 or so shots of it and picked the best one,” explained Rogers, an experienced photographer, who enjoys wildlife photography – particularly eagles and hummingbirds.

This is not the first time he has taken pictures of a full moon.

On Tuesday he used his Canon EOS 7D Mark II digital SLR and a 600mm Sigma Contemporary lens.

He set the ISO to 1600 and his shutter speed at 2000 to eliminate any hand shake, as he didn’t use a tripod. The aperture was set by the camera.

“Because it was quick and I had the kids and we kind of ran out on the deck to look at it and I grabbed the camera last second,” he said.

This moon, best viewed April 26 and 27, was one of two supermoons for 2021.

According to NASA, the term supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1970 and refers to either a new or full moon when the moon is within 90 per cent of perigee, or at the point of the moon’s orbit that is closest to the earth.

NASA Science website listed many names for the moon. It was referred to as the Pink Moon, the Sprouting Grass Moon, The Egg Moon, the Fish Moon, the Paschal Moon (in Eastern Christianity), Hanuman Jayanti, Bak Poya, and of course a Supermoon.

The next supermoon will take place Wednesday, May 26 and will be slightly more closer to the earth than the one on Monday, April 26.

Rogers said the moon Tuesday night definitely had a pinkish hue to it.

