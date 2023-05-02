Spend an evening in Venice at Rotary carnival in Pitt Meadows

Tickets now on sale for the ladies only event

Some of the items featured in the silent auction at last years Ladies Night, Evening in Paris Gala. (Lisa Farquharson/The News)

Venice Carnival is the theme of an upcoming Rotary fundraiser – for ladies only.

The Rotary Club of Haney Ladies Night will be raising money for many of the Rotary projects in the community, most notably the club’s Daily Bag Lunch Program, that feeds more than 200 children in the community who would otherwise go hungry.

“The need has increased this year with 18 elementary schools participating,” said Susan Hayes, a member of the fundraising gala committee for 2023.

And that is up from 16 schools in 2022 and 175 children in need, she said.

For the Venice Carnival theme, guests will enjoy Italian bistro dinner selections and the silent auction will feature and Italian designer collection of purses, scarves, and Murano glass jewellery.

In addition, added Hayes, ladies will be able to shop from four vendors at the San Marco Square Art and Retail Marketplace, which will include: jewellery from Pretty Little Things; boutique and home and clothing selections from local retailer Favorite Finds and two local artists – Gena Rubin and Val Wheater.

This year the live auction will feature: a bouquet a month from Westgate Flower Garden; a pie a month from Mom & Me Pies; a cake a month from Hansel & Gretel Bakery; in addition to various paintings, a Swaneset golf package, a dinner at Il Corsaro Pasta Bar, and more.

There will also be a silent auction.

“The purpose of the fundraising gala is to raise enough funds for Rotary projects, benefiting many groups in the community, especially the need to feed hungry children. While doing so, the ladies will re-connect with friends and colleagues and enjoy a special evening out,” said Hayes.

Rotary Club of Haney Ladies Night is set to take place Wednesday, May 24, at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club, 16651 Rannie Rd, Pitt Meadows.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the Italian bistro at 7 p.m. and the dress code is “elegant Venetian”.

Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased online at iscoregolfplus.ca/event/2023-ladies- night-fundraiser-gala or by emailing Vicki Cunningham at vickicunningham33@gmail.com.

