Sponsoring Summer Games an investment in Maple Ridge

A lot of equipment is purchased for the Games.

To put on such a top-class multi-sport event as the BC Summer Games requires financial support from corporate sponsors and local businesses.

Donations and sponsorships go beyond the four-day event and include investments in community projects that benefit all citizens for years to come, said Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games president Mike Keenan.

“While the local Board of Directors is provided with a working budget from the provincial government to host the Games, the more sponsorship and donations we are able to acquire the more funds from this budget we are able to keep within our community to sponsor local projects afterwards,” explained Keenan.

For example, a lot of equipment is purchased for the Games and much is left behind at their conclusion, he added.

READ ALSO: Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games.

At the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan Valley, the community’s businesses really stepped up, donating $1.2 million in cash and in-kind services.

Because of their generosity, a substantial amount of money was left over after the Games. Half of those funds are staying in that community for infrastructure upgrades and programs that will enhance access to sports.

Government organizations are also an important funding partner, said Keenan.

The B.C. government, through the BC Games Society, provides $625,000 base funding for the Summer Games.

The City of Maple Ridge has, through the bid process, committed $45,000 cash and $50,000 in-kind services. School District No. 42 has committed to providing the use of school facilities for accommodation and competition.

Corporate partners are also core supporters, providing essential funding and resources to ensure the ongoing success of the Games, said Keenan.

Corporate partners are businesses with province-wide markets that have made a financial commitment to the BC Games, said the BC Games Society.

In return for their support, corporate sponsors are given industry exclusivity, prominent visibility, and ongoing recognition.

So far, the major corporate sponsors are Black Press, Coast Capital Savings and Global News.

Local businesses, called Friends of the Games, also play a big role in providing both cash and in-kind donations.

The additional level of support enhances the experience of the Games and leaves behind lasting legacies for the host city and their athletes, said Keenan.

 


