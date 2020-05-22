Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Ryan Steele hopped on a skateboard at Pitt Meadow’s Harris Road Park in 2013 after being challenged by a young boy. His photograph went viral on social media after it was tweeted by RCMP. Ridge Meadows RCMP photo

Sports courts reopen in Pitt Meadows

Tennis courts, skate parks, and BMX track to reopen across the city on Saturday, May 23

Pitt Meadows residents itching to work on their serves, backhands, or kick flips will be delighted to find out the city’s sports courts are reopening on Saturday, May 23.

As part of phase 2 of the BC Restart Plan, the city has decided to open some facilities at Harris Road Park, Pitt Meadows Athletic Park and the BMX track.

“I think over the course of the next weeks, right around the – Metro Vancouver area – you’re going to see a lot of things get back to where they were,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“The City is taking a gradual, measured approach to reopening facilities to ensure that we don’t put our loved ones and most vulnerable citizens at risk. While everyone is eager to resume regular activities, we ask for your patience as we navigate the new normal.”

This weekend will see tennis courts, the skate park, the BMX track and washrooms at Harris Road Park, Pitt Meadows Athletic Park and the BMX track open up.

Signage will be posted reminding residents to practice physical distancing, along with additional safety measures such as individual play and no sharing of equipment.

The city will be closely monitoring the use of these spaces and will make adjustments as needed.

All playgrounds and the spray park will remain closed.

“Our Emergency Operations Centre team is working on risk assessments and reopening plans for a variety of City services. Safety of our staff and the community is our highest priority as we gradually reopen facilities,” said chief administrative officer Mark Roberts. “We are continuing to receive guidance and updates from the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafe BC, and will share more information in the coming weeks.”

Safety measures that will be considered to protect staff, patrons and the community at large will include a combination of physical distancing measures; physical barriers or modifications to workplaces and facilities; additional cleaning and sanitization; rules and guidelines; and personal protective equipment.

For more information on the reopening of other Pitt Meadows facilities, residents can check pittmeadows.ca/COVID19.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
