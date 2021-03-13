Sports groups hard hit by loss of Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games helped

BC Games logo. (File photo)

Sporting clubs across the province will be benefiting from the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games – despite their cancellation.

The Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games Sport Partner Fund recipients were announced Friday, March 12.

A total of $130,000 was awarded to 16 provincial sport organizations (PSO), and disability sport organizations, (DSO), which were affected by the cancellation of the sporting event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the unfortunate cancellation of the 2020 BC Summer Games and the impact of COVID on sports in general, it’s been a difficult time for B.C.’s sport sector,” said Melanie Mark, minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

READ MORE: 2020 B.C. Summer Games cancelled due to COVID-19

The cancellation of the games resulted in a significant programming gap and missed development opportunity of the 19 organizations that make up the BC Summer Games sport package.

“These grants are an important part our government’s commitment to support sport development and participation in this province, so that when the time is right, we can return to sport stronger than ever,” added Mark.

The fund is being administered through the BC Games Society, and will help support each organization’s programming and enhance participation in future BC Summer Games.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant which will support development of new programs, coach mentorship and competition opportunities in communities that have not traditionally been represented in BC Games,” said Jean Tetarenko, sport coordinator, Special Olympics BC.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games organizers disappointed but proud

“BC Games gives Special Olympics athletes an opportunity to challenge themselves and share their accomplishments. The Special Olympics movement strives to realize a more inclusive society and we are very grateful to BC Games for their commitment to inclusive sport,” noted Tetarenko.

Some of the recipients include: Baseball BC; Basketball BC; BC Artistic Swimming; BC Lacrosse Association; BC Sailing; BC Soccer; British Columbia Wrestling Association; Canoe Kayak BC; and Horse Council BC.

“Our PSO and DSO partners have worked tirelessly over the last year to serve their athletes during this challenging time,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society. “This support will allow our partner organizations to continue to advance their programming and build towards a more hopeful future.”

The full list of recipients can be found at bcgames.org.

