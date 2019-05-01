(THE NEWS/files) Members of Detour and Skookum will be performing along with Yellow Moon Saturday evening at the Ridge Meadows Home Show.

SRT to rock Ridge Meadows Home Show

Bands from the SRT School of Rock will be performing Saturday evening

Get ready to be schooled in the art of rock at this year’s Ridge Meadows Home Show.

Three bands from Samuel Robertson Technical’s School of Rock will be headlining the Family Fest stage Saturday evening.

Detour and Skookum who both won the opportunity to compete in the Nimbus Battle of the Bands at The Roxy this year, will be performing along with Yellow Moon.

The alternative rock bands Detour and Skookum will be performing a combination of cover songs and originals.

Ethan Rebalkin lead singer and rhythm guitarist with Yellow Moon says his band will be a lot heavier.

He compares his band to Black Sabbath.

They plan to cover Waiting for Blood and Valley of the Dolls by Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats along with Seer by Witch.

“It’s probably going to be a bit more intense than the other two bands,” said Regalkin.

“We’re not too scary or anything, but it’s a different change of pace than the other bands.,” said Regalkin, describing the music.

Jesse Taylor, lead guitarist with Yellow Moon says the songs are fun because, “there is a lot of room to solo and play around.”

Detour, is made up of Markus Castro, Grade 10, rhythm guitar, Jayden Hovey, Grade 12, drums, Hailey Thomas, Grade 11, lead singer and Josh Black, Grade 12, bass.

Skookum is made up of Grade 12 students, Jesse Taylor, bassist, Jason Keen, drummer, Anderson Grasty, rhythm guitar, Trevor Keen, lead guitarist, Hudson Costa, piano and key-tar, and Reed Taylor, Grade 11, the lead singer.

Yellow Moon is made up of Rebalkin, Tyson Hill on bass, Jason Keen on drums and Taylor.

What all three bands are looking forward to most is the opportunity to play at an outside venue for the first time.

“It’s going to feel like Coachella,” said Rebalkin of the three-day music and arts festival held each year in California.


