St. John the Divine Anglican Church holds strawberry tea

Baked goods, crafts and more on sale in bazaar

St. John the Divine Anglican Church, built in May 1859, is one of the province’s oldest. (Contributed)

St. John the Divine Anglican Church is holdings a Royal Strawberry Tea and Bazaar on Saturday.

The event is being held in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A royal tea service will include a sandwich, strawberry shortcake and beverage served to your table, for a cost of $10.

READ ALSO: Okanagan-based group ready for B.C.-wide celebration of collector cars

Admission to the bazaar is free, and there will be numerous items for sale, including crafts, baked goods, plants, painting, woodwork, and new-to-you items.

The church is located at 21299 River Road in Maple Ridge.