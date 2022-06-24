St. John the Divine Anglican Church holds strawberry tea

St. John the Divine Anglican Church is holdings a Royal Strawberry Tea and Bazaar on Saturday.
The event is being held in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A royal tea service will include a sandwich, strawberry shortcake and beverage served to your table, for a cost of $10.
Admission to the bazaar is free, and there will be numerous items for sale, including crafts, baked goods, plants, painting, woodwork, and new-to-you items.
The church is located at 21299 River Road in Maple Ridge.
