Christmas gifts found at the side of a road in Maple Ridge. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store/Special to The News)

Staff at Maple Ridge thrift store searching for owner of discarded Christmas gifts

Gifts found in damaged box at the side of a road

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift store is hoping for a miracle in time for Christmas.

A damaged package containing Christmas gifts was found at the side of a road and turned into the thrift store.

Now staff are trying to find the rightful owners.

The gifts were in a brown cardboard box that appears to be taped shut. One gift is wrapped in blue paper with Santa, a stocking, a candy cane, Rudolph, and a gingerbread man on it. Another gift is wrapped in green paper with snowmen on it. Two gifts are unwrapped. One is a Hatchimals Christmas collection and the other is a Trolls bath towel. There is also a pair of Nightmare Before Christmas mittens and a Paw Patrol chair.

In an online plea by staff at the thrift store they say the the items are all addressed to one child and a label reads, “Love Mom”.

“HELP PLEASE!! SHARE IF YOU CAN ☃️ Time for a Christmas Thrift Store Miracle!! ,” they wrote.

“We will ask you to identify the child’s name to make sure they get in the right little hands for Christmas.”

They are asking anyone who recognizes the packages or who can help them find their way to the right owner to call 604-463-7711.

