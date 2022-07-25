Stitching for the youngest and oldest Maple Ridge residents

Yarn and fabric donations welcome for local volunteers creating blankets and more

Excess yarn and fabrics are in demand, to help the youngest and oldest in the community.

A group, calling itself Stitch Maple Ridge, is calling on the community to donate the wool and yarn so they can continue crocheting or knitting baby blankets for the local hospital and sewing or quilting lap blankets and/or sensory blankets for people living in local care homes.

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation recently received a donation of blankets, hats, and booties for newborn that were shared with the hospital maternity department, with some shared with the Fraser Health’s public health nurses “to see that they get out into the community where needed,” explained foundation’s Deanna Lackey.

As well, a donation of lap blankets and shoulder hugs were given to residents in Baillie House and in the PATH unit.

“Every stitch makes a huge impact in our community. Thank you, our hearts are full,” Lackey said.

In the meantime, Stitch member Maryann Doucet noted that everyone involved donates their time and is passionate about helping these recipients.

“All our time is volunteered. All our compassion is stitched into every piece,” Doucet said.

“If you are interested in joining our group, we are happy to have you! There are no rules! Get creative. Share any amount of time you have. We have yarn and fabric available for you, at no cost, if this is cause you would consider supporting,” she elaborated.

They get together in Maple Ridge for coffee, tea, snacks, and laughter.

“Exercise your imaginations and bring your ideas with you,” she said, excited to present the most recent donation.

For information on how to donate, people can message the group’s Facebook page.

“The group is hard at work on some fidget blankets for us to also share with our Baillie House residents, and we look forward to that donation when they have some completed,” Lackey added.

“A fidget blanket has several different objects attached to them to stimulate seniors, patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia and keeps them focused on an activity and thereby reduces emotional escalation escalation that leads to agitation,” Lackey explained. “It also helps relieve boredom, as well.”

In addition to accepting community donations such as this, the hospital foundation is currently running one of it’s larger annual fundraisers – a 50/50 raffle that concludes midnight Aug. 31, with draw to follow.

