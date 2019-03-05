Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary employees Travis Kuchta and Dolena Koenig pose for a photograph with the giant decorative burger which was taken from outside the restaurant in early February and then returned about a week later. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Staff at the Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary have no beef with the person who took home one of the restaurant’s giant decorative hamburger now that it has been returned.

On Feb. 4, employees of the Salmon Arm restaurant went outside after the dinner rush and found the oversized faux burger had been taken from beside the dumpsters near the restaurant’s kitchen entrance.

A call was put out to the public to keep an eye out for the stolen sandwich, and it was not missing for very long.

Read More: Thieves swipe giant burger from restaurant

Restaurant employee Dolena Koenig said about a week after the burger was taken, a man called the Burgary saying that he was the one who took it.

“A fellow phoned the following Monday, an older gentleman, and said that he had taken it. He backed in here and took it and thought it was garbage,” Koenig said. “He thought it was, I don’t know, something historic and he didn’t want to see it go to waste.”

She said the man was very apologetic about taking the burger. He was informed by a neighbour who saw the burger that it was not garbage and that there were posts on the internet looking for information on its wherabouts.

Read More: B.C. police stop alleged drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID

Koenig explained to the man that the burger was not going to be thrown out but instead was sitting there waiting to be mounted on the railing by a banner for the restaurant.

“It’s back in its original place right now and once the snow goes we’ll get it… in a more permanent home there,” Koenig said.

“The burger shall hopefully live here forever.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two Maple Ridge students awarded Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship

Just Posted

Non-resident injured in altercation at Anita Place: RCMP

Ridge Meadows RCMP and ambulance attended Friday night, before Saturday’s evacuation

UPDATE: Minister gives Maple Ridge until end of week on supportive housing

Emergency shelter takes in 35 from Maple Ridge homeless camp

Looking Back: The Depression hit Maple Ridge fast

In our earliest days, homelessness was the result of there being no homes

LETTER: ‘Thank you, mayor, for getting rid of Maple Ridge tent city’

‘Some residents are afraid to walk their dogs.’

Water scam in the works in Maple Ridge

City warns of people calling homes about water supply

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him

Mountie charged with assault in northwest B.C.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22 in Hazelton

B.C. moves to make seizure of drug dealers’ assets easier

Law reverses onus if cash, cars, real estate found with illegal drugs

‘Riverdale’ diner in B.C. to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry

Rocko’s 24-hour diner in Mission just has to settle on a flavour

MP calls for federal review after B.C. serial killer downgraded to medium-security prison

Cody Legebokoff, found guilty in the deaths of four women, has been transferred to a facility in Ontario

Bus that replaced Greyhound not meeting once-a-day trip requirement

Rider Express is required to run daily service from Calgary to Vancouver but only provides weekly

Abbotsford officer injured in Burnaby hit-and-run now home recovering

Other officer injured in crash on Monday is still in hospital

Most Read