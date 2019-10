Editor, The News:

Up until several days ago there were 2 large campaign signs, one red and

one blue, in each of two intersections I pass frequently. Then a few days

ago a large green sign was added to each of these locations. This

morning, each of the green signs were knocked over while the original two

were left standing. What has become of Canadian democracy and ‘nice

Canadians’?

Sheila Pratt

Maple Ridge