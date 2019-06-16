Streets blocked off downtown Maple Ridge for Race the Ridge

The 17th annual bike race kicked off at 8:30 a.m.

Race the Ridge is taking over downtown Maple Ridge June 16. (THE NEWS/files)

Streets have been blocked off downtown Maple Ridge for the 17th annual Race the Ridge bike race.

Traditionally the race, put on by Barry Lyster with Local Ride Racing, has taken place the last weekend in April.

This year it is kicking off the City of Maple Ridge’s first ever Car Free Day.

Bike races started at 8:30 a.m. with open youth and will progress through the categories until 11 a.m. when the pro women’s and men’s races will start.

A children’s fun lap will take place at noon.

And a Father’s Day pancake breakfast will be happening during the races.

Car Free Day entertainment will also start at noon with activities for the whole family including a Greater Vancouver food truck festival, craft beer garden, live music, a Repair Café, electric car display and The Maple Ridge Downtown BIA market. There is even a Father’s Day pancake breakfast happening during the races!

Race the Ridge Criterium strategically falls at the end of a week of crit races including Victoria’s Russ Hay’s Grand Prix on June 9th, and the Awesome Grand Prix on June 15th in Vancouver which is also the BC Criterium Championship.

For more information visit localride.ca.

