Alexander Robinson Elementary principal Adam Stanley had his hair dyed blue live on Zoom after students raised more than $2,700 for the Terry Fox Foundation. Fellow teacher Todd Oleksyn shaved his head. (SD42/Special to The News)

Students across district go the extra mile for Terry Fox

Thousands raised at schools across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for Terry Fox Foundation

As schools across the district wrap up their Terry Fox Run campaigns, donations in the thousands have been pouring in for the Terry Fox Foundation.

So far in SD42 students at Alexander Robinson elementary have raised the most money in support of cancer research across the country raising $2,700, $400 more than their goal of $2,300. And, as promised, principal Adam Stanley had his hair dyed blue live on Zoom, while teacher Todd Oleksyn had his head shaved.

Meanwhile students at Edith McDermott elementary raised $2,300 for the foundation without any incentives or rewards.

Thousands of students at most schools across the district have taken part in runs so far.

READ MORE: Thousands raised for virtual Terry Fox Run in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

ALSO: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope in 2020

More than 600 students alone took part at Pitt Meadows secondary, raising $700.

Students at Golden Ears elementary raised an impressive $1,995 and at Laity View elementary they raised $1,216.

An online toonie campaign brought in $505 for students at Kanaka Creek elementary.

Gary Mckenna, spokesperson with SD42, said a grand total is not available yet for the entire school district as some schools have not reported their totals.

There are also a couple of schools that still have to hold their Terry Fox Runs, he said , and those won’t be happening until the spring.

Laity View elementary principal Kristi Blakeway runs with students during the Terry Fox School Run. (SD42/Special to The News)

