Students medal in french speaking competition

Catherine Reynolds with president of the Federation Francophone de la Colombie-Britannique Padminee Chundunsing. (Contributed)

Meadowridge students finish first and third in Concours d’art oratoire

Some 10,000 students from across B.C. competed, 235 made the provincial finals and two students from Maple Ridge took to the podium in this year’s pan-provincial French public speaking competition, Concours d’art oratoire.

Catherine Reynolds and Nancy Zuo, both of Meadowridge School, won medals.

Reynolds, who is in Grade 11/12 core French, took first place for “Une opinion impolulaire.”

Zuo, in Grade 10 core French, took third for “La Suisse.”

“Concours is a fabulous celebration of excellence in French language education,” said Diane Tijman, president of Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon.

”Through participation in Concours, students develop confidence in French as well as develop their public speaking skills. These are the kind of skills needed in today’s global society and ultimately these students will gain greater employability as a result. As effective communicators, they will become the leaders of tomorrow,” she added.

“We are so proud of all our Concours participants. Bravo à vous tous et toutes pour votre belle participation!”

This year marked the 35th anniversary of the Canadian Parents for French BC and Yukon sponsored Concours d’art oratoire. The provincial finals were hosted Saturday, May 5 at SFU Surrey.