Styrofoam will once again be accepted at the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot will be accepting Styrofoam again after they were forced to stop accepting it at the end of March.

“Recycle B.C. is the one that collects Styrofoam and we are just one of the collectors for them,” said Leanne Koehn with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society.

Their processor stopped collecting on March 24 and so all depots in B.C. had to temporarily stop collecting Styrofoam, said Koehn.

Styrofoam will be accepted again on April 20, she said.

Recycling is considered an essential service, so everything is up and running

However Koehn wants to remind people not to put tissues, paper towels and medical waste like gloves or masks in recycling. “It’s not recyclable and it can spread diseases,” Koehn said.

And social distancing rules are also being enforced at the depot. Only five cars at a time are being allowed into the yard.

The washroom is off limits to the public.

If a box or bag is needed people are being asked to talk to an attendant who will get one for them.

As of March 30 the depot has been closing at 5 p.m. every day and large item pickups have been temporarily suspended.

