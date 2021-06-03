Submissions wanted for the Art of Upcycling exhibition at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

Upcycling is the conversion of used materials into something more useful, valuable, and beautiful

Betty Walraven of Pitt Meadows under the mobiles she created from plastic bottles at a previous Art of Upcycling exhibition at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery. (The News files)

Sculptures and artistic creations made out of scrap metal, old screws, pieces of plastic, or threadbare chords, will be invading the space at the Pitt Meadows Art Galley this summer.

And, submissions are now being accepted.

The Art of Upcycling exhibition – that will run from July 24 to September 5 – is the conversion of used materials into something more useful, beautiful and more valuable than its original state.

Any artwork submitted for this exhibition must be for sale, must be made from upcycled materials – not more than 10 per cent of the materials used in the art can be new, and all work must have hardware to attach to the walls or be free standing, with or without support.

READ MORE: The Art of Upcycling opens in Pitt Meadows gallery

Professional artists who want to submit must fill out a gallery application form including appendix, CV, bio and artist statement.

Non-professional artists must submit a gallery application form including appendix, bio and artist statement.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows gets new art gallery

Any artisans who would like to include items for the gallery shop they must fill out a gallery shop application including appendix.

All applicants will receive an email confirming the status of their application by Wednesday, June 30.

Accepted works will be scheduled for drop off between July 11 – July 14.

Deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on Friday June 25.

For more information email pmag@pittmeadows.ca or call 604.460.6754.

art exhibitPitt Meadows