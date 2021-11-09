Successful first event prompts ARMS to add an additional ALLCO Fish Hatchery tour

The tour will focus on providing information about the hatchery as well as on the five salmon species found in the Alouette River. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) had a successful first tour last week, prompting them to host another tour this November.

The society will be hosting their second tour on Nov. 15 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“You were all so excited to attend the tour on November 8 that we are full!!! So we are offering a second tour on Monday, November 15,” wrote Alex Holmes of ARMS.

READ MORE: ARMS to host their first ALLCO Fish Hatchery tour this November

There will be 15 spots again for the event and people will need to RSVP at communications@alouetteriver.org by Nov. 12.

On this tour, ARMS will focus on providing information about the hatchery as well as on the five salmon species found in the Alouette River.

Holmes said they are encouraging wearing masks during the tour however, since the event is outdoors, vaccine passport requirement is not being enforced at the moment.

READ GOING GREEN: Let Remembrance Day inspire reckless courage in us all