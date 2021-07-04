Summer Happenings start July 9 in Maple Ridge

Get ready for a summer full of fun in Maple Ridge.

Summer Happenings is starting in less than a week and will feature great free in-person live concerts and a movie line-up for the whole family.

Concerts will take place every Friday in Memorial Peace Park from July 9 through September 3 from 6-7:45 p.m. and will feature two acts per evening.

On July 9 pop music artists Niki Kennedy and ESC will be performing. July 16, audience members will be treated to the comedy of Cliff Prang and be enthralled by the magic act of Trevor and Lorena.

African Soul band Serengeti will be performing on July 30 along with Gentil Mis.

August will see country music bands Cambree Lovesee and Still Creek Crows, modern folk artists Graham Strang and Stone Poets, Polynesian dancers from Paul Tavai-Latta Polynesian Dancers and Co., the rock artist Mike Bertini, funk group Raincity, and family entertainers The Great Gordini and The Blues Berries.

If movies are more your thing there is a great drive-in line-up for July and August featuring family favourites Scoob, Wonder Woman 1984, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Croods 2: A New Age, Spirit Untamed, Moana, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Cruella. A registration fee of $10 is charged for each of the movies, with the exception of Spirit Untamed.

Registration is required for the concert series and the drive-in movies by calling 604-467-7422 or online at mapleridge.ca.

Both events are being held in compliance with physical distancing and other health guidelines.

