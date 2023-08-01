Summer tradition cancelled in Maple Ridge because of water restrictions

Hot Summer Nights has been cancelled. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)

Stage 2 water restrictions beginning later this week have put a damper on a summer tradition in Maple Ridge.

Hot Summer Nights, hosted by Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue has been cancelled for the remainder of August.

The annual event travels to different neighbourhoods throughout the city and set up hoses so the children can cool off in the water.

Firefighters also use the event to hand out important fire safety information and answer questions.

“The fire department joins other city departments in supporting the local and regional efforts to conserve our drinking water supply through this dry summer,” read the notice online.

“Thank you for your support and stay safe.”

Hot Summer Nights was scheduled for six more location by the end of the summer including: Alouette Elementary, c’usquenela Elementary, Alexander Robinson Elementary, Jordan Park, and finally the Albion Fairgrounds water park.

Metro Vancouver will be activating Stage 2 water restrictions starting Friday, Aug. 4. This will mean that all lawn watering will be prohibited. Trees, shrubs and flowers can still be watered by hand or using soaker hoses or drip irrigation at any time – or by sprinkler between 5-9 a.m. any day. Vegetable gardens can also still be watered anytime. Aesthetic water features like fountains cannot be filled or topped up and washing impermeable surfaces like driveways and sidewalks will also be prohibited, except in limited circumstances.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Fire Department brings back Hot Summer Nights

ALSO: Hundreds turning out for Hot Summer Nights in Maple Ridge

According to Metro Vancouver water use increases by about 50 per cent in the summer and early fall, largely due to lawn watering.

“The region‑wide watering regulations are an effective way to help us use our drinking water wisely,” advised Metro Vancouver online.

For more information go to: metrovancouver.org/services/water/lawn-watering-regulations.

firefightersmaple ridge