Sun shines on Art Studio Tour

Painter Melanie Jane works on a piece that is part of her series depicting summer’s light at her studio in Maple Ridge, part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds of people took part in the Art Studio Tour this weekend travelling from one artist’s studio to the next to discover artistic talent hidden in the community.

The 20th anniversary of the tour featured more than 40 local artists across Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in a wide range of mediums including painting, jewellery, pottery, glass, textiles, drawing, music, sculpture and furniture design.

There were 25 studios that took part in the event in addition to a number of galleries and businesses making it the largest studio tour to date.

Kicking off this years tour, the new Pitt Meadows Art Gallery on Harris Road is hosting an exhibition of work by the tour artists that will be on display until May 30.

Participants also got a chance to paint their own portrait on a clay disk for the Tour’s public art project called Faces Over Fences. Each portrait will be attached to a white picket fence and the finished piece will be displayed at the Maple Ridge Public Library during Culture Days on September 29.