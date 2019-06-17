Sun shines on Car Free Day in Maple Ridge

Hundreds of people enjoyed the first ever Car Free Day downtown Maple Ridge.
Memorial Peace Park was packed with vendors and activity stations for children.
The food truck festival that lined 224 Street featured everything from corn dogs to Malaysian and Italian cuisine.
There was a Repair Café where people could bring broken household items to get fixed for free.
And there was also live entertainment including a DJ at the bandstand.
