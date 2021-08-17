Sunflowers in full bloom in Pitt Meadows

Sunflowers are in full bloom at a Pitt Meadows farm for those wanting those prized pics, complete with mountains in the background.

And the corn maze is already open at Hale’s End Farms, at the north end of Hale Road.

Owner and operator Matthew Robinson says he has about 7,000 sunflowers in full bloom, in strips around the farm.

The corn maze, he noted, was created using a tractor and GPS and it is in the design of the farm’s logo – along with some added traps along the way.

There are two entrances to the maze: one for toddlers and their parents, and the other for more experienced “mazers”, noted Robinson, who co-owns the farm with his wife Christa.

Robinson also has 14 acres of u-pick sweet jubilee corn available now, and in September he will have about 20,000 black and white pumpkins available for purchase.

RELATED: Blossoms bloom again at Chilliwack Sunflower Festival this summer

The farm is open from 11-7 p.m. every day.

The Laity Pumpkin Patch, that features a north and a south side, will be opening in October.

RELATED: Sunflower season arrives in Abbotsford

Attractions have included: a farmer play centre with interactive wooden displays; wagon rides; scenes of fairy tales, zoo animals dinosaurs, gnomes hidden in the woods; corn mazes; farm animals; obstacle coursed; and pick your own pumpkins.

For more information on the Laity Pumpkin Patch go to laitypumpkinpatch.com.

Pitt Meadows