Carol Todd founded of the Amanda Todd Legacy Society. (Contributed)

Support Amanda Todd Legacy Society with WINGS

World Mental Health Day is on Thursday Oct. 10

In honour of World Mental Health Day, Wings Restaurants has partnered with the Amanda Todd Legacy Society to raise awareness to help end the stigma surrounding mental health.

Amanda Todd was only 15-years-old when she committed suicide in 2012 after years of online bullying and real-life harassment. Before her death she posted a video to YouTube called My story: Struggling, bullying, suicide, self harm in which she documented her struggles by flipping through hand-written placards.

RELATED: Teen’s video tells story of cyberbullying before suicide

Her mother, Carol Todd, founded the non-profit society in her daughter’s name to help youth understand the impacts of bullying, teach them about mental health and internet safety.

Until October 14, WINGS Restaurants and Pubs will donate $1 from every order of the fall-featured pumpkin-spiced wings to the Amanda Todd Legacy that was strategically planned by Jeff Perham, director of marketing and business development at WINGS, to run alongside the legacy’s annual online auction.

“It’s no secret that there is an ongoing stigma around mental illness and people who suffer in silence. Everyone I know is either directly or indirectly affected by mental illness. A good conversation starts with good food,” said Perham about the new “Say It With Wings” program.

“I think this program will really resonate with our staff and guests. I’d love to see this as something we build on each year and include as one of our annual community programs,” he said.

RELATED: Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case

Thursday Oct. 10 is not only World Mental Health Day but also the day that Amanda passed away.

“I read over the ‘Say it with WINGS’ proposal and immediately got goosebumps because I thought it would be a breakthrough in getting more awareness out there for mental health, which we know now is so important,” said Carol Todd.

WINGS has also created a limited time special cocktail called Purple Snowflake in memory of Amanda with a portion of its sales also going to the society.

On Oct. 10 anyone wearing purple at WINGS Restaurant will receive a free order of pumpkin spice wings.

The third annual Amanda Todd Legacy online auction runs until Oct. 14. There are $25,000 worth of goods to bid on including a weekend getaway in Las Vegas worth $10,000, a signed limited edition print by Robert Bateman worth $300 and two tickets to the Vancouver Opera’s presentation of The Barber of Seville and a backstage tour of the Queen Elizabeth Theatre worth $340.

This years auction will support the Legacy Scarf Project, Get Out! Unplug to Connect, the Enchantment Project with SD43, the Starfish Pack Backpack Program, Emotions B.C. and the Music Therapy Endowment Fund.

To register and bid go to amandatoddlegacy.org.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Amanda Todd in the video where she detailed her abuse. (Contributed)

Most Read