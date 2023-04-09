Taryn Stephenson Thoews is stepping away from the Music Heals Charitable Foundation. (Music Heals Canada Facebook/Special to The News)

Supporter of Music Heals steps away from foundation

Former Maple Ridge resident, Taryn Stephenson Thoews, leaving charity to pursue new endeavors

A former Maple Ridge resident whose heart and soul went into raising money and awareness about the healing power of music is moving on from the charity she helped raise millions with.

Taryn Stephenson Thoews, co-owner of T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf, downtown Maple Ridge, is leaving the Music Heals Charitable Foundation to explore new opportunities.

“After five amazing years of stewarding Music Heals Canada I have stepped away to pursue new ventures,” said Stephenson Thoews to The News.

“Together we have deployed over $3 Million back into our communities by funding music therapy programs in hospitals, facilities, schools, hospices, and long term care centres for Canadians in need,” she said.

Online the foundation thanked Stephenson Thoews for her energy and hard work, which the foundation credited as integral to the organization’s ability to distribute more than $3.5 million of funding into music therapy programs in the region.

“Thank you Taryn for your commitment, inspiration, and dedication to our organization and we have no doubt you will continue to create a positive impact in our community,” said the foundation.

Music Heals was started in 2012 and supports a wide range of music therapy services in communities across the country. The organization increases access to music therapy for patients in children’s hospitals, senior’s centres, palliative care, AIDS and HIV programs, for at-risk youth, those in bereavement support, and more.

READ MORE: A thirst for positive change

School board vice chair Kim Dumore was one of the first online to wish Stephenson Thoews the best in her future endeavors.

“Onward and upward my friend Taryn Stephenson Thoews you are made for greatness. Can wait to walk along side it,” Dumore commented.

“Music therapy changes lives and you served only to make so many lives better with your commitment and time with Music Heals. ‘Thank you for the music’and we wish you the very best,” said the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

Karin Roberts with Canuck Place Children’s Hospice also thanked Stephenson Thoews.

ALSO: Drive-by music therapy helps those with disabilities in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

“Through your fundraising efforts at Music Heals, you made a difference in the lives of the children and families who access music therapy at Canuck Place. We’ll miss you,” she said. To which Stephenson Thoews replied, “Thank you for your kind words. Visiting you at your facility and hearing the Canuck Place song will be etched my heart for always.”

Stephenson Thoews said that she will continue to be awe-inspired by the stories of the impact music therapy has and the role music plays in everybody’s lives to support mental health, especially during the past few years.

“Thank you for believing in the power of music,” she added.

Taryn Stephenson Thoews is stepping away from the Music Heals Charitable Foundation. (Music Heals Canada Facebook/Special to The News)
