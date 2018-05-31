Surrey, Langley addresses on Parade of Homes June 10, with funds for school program

The rear deck of the Port Kells-area home, at 18665 92nd Ave., featured on this year’s Parade of Homes hosted by Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association. (submitted photo/GVHBA)

A carpentry-training program at two Surrey schools will benefit from another Parade of Homes planned for Sunday, June 10.

Doors of two Surrey homes will be open to the public during the 25th annual tour, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association (GVHBA) and sponsored by FortisBC.

In all, 15 homes in Metro Vancouver are featured in this year’s Parade, with 10 others part of a virtual tour online.

The event is an opportunity to see “the newest design trends, interact directly with professional builders, renovators, and designers, and learn about the science and craftmanship behind the home.”

Admission to the homes is free during the single-day tour, with donations encouraged to fund the purchase of tools, building materials and safety gear for a carpentry training program at Guildford Park and Frank Hurt secondary schools in Surrey.

In Surrey, the Parade of Homes will feature one at 18665 92nd Ave., a Port Kells-area structure renovated by Surrey-based My House Design/Build Team Ltd. “A whole-home renovation, this 1980s home was modernized to remind the homeowners of their Caribbean holidays,” according to event planners.

Another home in Surrey, at 16788 18th Ave., is a new build by Miracon Developments. The 3,000-square-foot single-family home is “built for those with an active lifestyle and wanting the amenities associated with community living. Be sure to check out the basement, spacious master bedroom and walk-in-closet.”

A house in Langley, a Versa Platinum Construction project at 3163 256th St., is described as “a modern revival of the Spanish Tudor style against a sprawling county backdrop.”

Elsewhere, the Parade features homes in West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Port Moody. Highlights include five “breathtaking” homes in North and West Van, according to event planners, including one project in progress in West Vancouver that offers “a unique opportunity to investigate the science behind the home, and to also learn about the renovation process.”

Bob de Wit, CEO of the home builders association, says the Parade of Homes is designed for anyone considering a home renovation, custom build or purchase, “to take this opportunity to meet our builders, renovators and designers and see first-hand what goes into creating a home. Our Parade is as educational as it is inspirational, and I am confident homeowners will be wowed by the state-of-the-art design finishing, but also by what is behind the walls.”

The Parade of Homes runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10. To plan a route and register, pre-register at gvhba.org/parade.



