Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 22, library patrons can “pay” their fines while helping local food banks

Fraser Valley Regional Library patrons can pay their fines with non-perishable food items now through Jan. 22,. (Contributed photo)

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s popular annual Food for Fines campaign is giving people the chance to reduce their library fines while helping to feed their communities.

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 22, library patrons can “pay” their fines with food by bringing in commercially packaged, unexpired, non-perishable food items to any FVRL location.

One food item equals $2 in fines and/or fees, and up to $30 of fines and/or fees owed per library account can be cleared during the campaign. All items collected will be donated to local area food banks.

“FVRL’s top priorities include building meaningful community partnerships and reducing barriers for customers,” Heather Scoular, FVRL’s director of customer experience, said in a press release. “Now in its fifth year, the campaign is a great opportunity for customers to reduce or eliminate their fines while supporting their local community food banks in the process. Last year, our customers generously donated 13,330 food items, and in turn we cleared $34,660 worth of fines.”

Local pantries are especially in need of rice, flour, powdered baby formula, peanut butter and jams, pasta and sauces, canned fruit and vegetables, canned and dry soups, canned fish or meat, and cereal.

For more information, please visit fvrl.bc.ca/food_for_fines.php or your local FVRL location.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

