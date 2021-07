This photo features young women enjoying a swim in the South Alouette River in 1912. (Ridge Meadows Museum P01058)

With a historic heat dome settling over Maple Ridge during the past week, bringing all-time record temperatures, many Maple Ridge residents got reacquianted with the Alouette River.

The Maple Ridge Museum and Archives published a historic photo of a similar scene from Maple Ridge almost 100 years ago, with a group of young women and children in their full swimming costumes standing in the current.

