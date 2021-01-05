Tabor Home in Abbotsford releases video in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

A video released by Tabor Home in Abbotsford includes staff members holding photos of some of the 25 residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 during an outbreak that began in early November. (Video screengrab)

The site of one of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care has released a video in memory of the 25 residents who lost their lives to the virus.

Tabor Home posted the video on Tuesday (Jan. 5), showing a “memory tree” that the facility has put in place and which is adorned with ornamental doves.

The footage also shows several Tabor Home staff holding photos of some of the residents who have lost their lives since the outbreak was declared in early November.

Pastor Ray Harris says in the video that the evergreen tree is “a symbol of life, renewal and hope for the seasons ahead.” He said the mission of Tabor Home is to “care from the heart.

“When your heart is in serving a person and that person dies, it is heartbreaking. This Tabor memory tree is a way of saying how much we care for each life represented by these white doves,” Harris says in the video.

“Our prayer is that this memory tree sends its light into darkness, reflecting the light each of these people brought into the world. Their memories live on.”

The outbreak at Tabor Home grew to a total of 156 cases (93 residents and 63 staff) and 25 deaths. An update on Dec. 23 reported that there had been no new cases since Dec. 14.

Up until that time, the facility had been the site of B.C.’s largest outbreak at a long-term care home. But Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed on Monday (Jan. 4) that Little Mountain Place in Vancouver has had 38 deaths and that 98 of the facility’s 114 residents had tested positive, along with 69 staff.

