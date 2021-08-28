Talk art, get mentored or just banter with Port Haney Artists-in-Residence

Artists Taryn Hubbard, and her partner and artist, Aaron Moran started their residency in 2020. (Maple Ridge Artists-in-Residence Facebook/Special to The News)

Port Haney artists-in-residence are inviting community members for a virtual one-on-one session.

Artists Aaron Moran and Taryn Hubbard are inviting community members to book a free session with them to discuss their artwork or writing with the artists. The two promise to have conversations as open-ended as just critiquing, to mentoring.

Both the artists began their collaborative residency called “Double Take” at the Haney location. Their work has been towards creating art that will engage the public on a variety of topics and themes. This could lead to activities at the residency location, at public parks or at other public locations.

Moran and Hubbard started their residency with the city of Maple Ridge in 2020.

READ MORE: New Artists in Residence for Maple Ridge

They have since worked on interesting projects in the community including their poetry project called “Writing from Home”. This project is a community-wide poetry project exploring themes related to home and the environment, with poetry submitted by community members. The poetry is now on display throughout the community at different parks and public spaces, such as Brickwood Park, Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Centre

To register, they are encouraging community to write to mapleridgeAIR@gmail.com.

ALSO READ: City’s artist-in-residence turns Maple Ridge community members into published authors