Talking to youth about vaping

A free dialogue will be taking place in Pitt Meadows

A free dialogue about vaping will take place next Tuesday.

Dan Reist with the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria will be facilitating the talk.

For more than two decades Reist has contributed to policy dialogue in B.C. on substance use and addictive behaviours, and has participated in many national and international discussions.

The dialogue will center around the growing trend of vaping among youth and how to talk to children about it.

It is being held in partnership with School District 42 and the Youth Planning Table, and is supported by Fraser Health.

Let’s Talk About Vaping takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Pitt Meadows Secondary, 19438 116B Ave.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.