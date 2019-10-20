Let’s Talk About Vaping takes place Oct. 22. (Contributed)

Talking to youth about vaping

A free dialogue will be taking place in Pitt Meadows

A free dialogue about vaping will take place next Tuesday.

Dan Reist with the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria will be facilitating the talk.

For more than two decades Reist has contributed to policy dialogue in B.C. on substance use and addictive behaviours, and has participated in many national and international discussions.

The dialogue will center around the growing trend of vaping among youth and how to talk to children about it.

It is being held in partnership with School District 42 and the Youth Planning Table, and is supported by Fraser Health.

Let’s Talk About Vaping takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Pitt Meadows Secondary, 19438 116B Ave.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Previous story
UNTRENDING: Preparing kids for a digital life

Just Posted

UNTRENDING: Preparing kids for a digital life

Entrepreneur, speaker, and columnist Vicki McLeod offers some insight into children and cyberspace

Supercars in Pitt Meadows for Aidan’s Cup

Event raises $40,000 for Children’s Wish Foundation

New Pitt Meadows fire hall in design stage

Should be ready for tender by April 2020

Flames double Pilots 6-3 Friday

Bourhill scores two in return from injury

Giant pumpkin growing new tradition in Whonnock

Hungry goats and sheep take out many entries in first contest

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Kamloops Blazers blank Vancouver Giants

A loss on the road for G-men

Man found dead inside Richmond business, IHIT investigating

Police believe the incident was not random

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Most Read