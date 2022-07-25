Teeing off in support of Maple Ridge food bank

Guests at the West Coast Auto Group’s 47th Annual Texas Scramble Golf Tournament. (Special to The News)

Golfers teed off in support of the local food band at West Coast Auto Group’s 47th Annual Texas Scramble Golf Tournament.

A total of $1,205 was raised at the tournament that took place at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club on July 20.

All of the proceeds will be going to the Friends In Need Food Bank in Maple Ridge.

There were 148 golfers who took part in the event and 160 who attended the dinner.

This was the first golf tournament for the auto group since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

“It would have been our 49th year,” said Karissa Robson, West Coast Auto Group business manager.

“It was our biggest turnout,” said Robson.

“A full tournament would be 144 golfers, so we actually had over and above, which was awesome,” she noted, adding that everyone was excited to be there.

There was a Putting Contest, KP Holes for both ladies and men, Longest Drive Holes for ladies and men and two opportunities for a Hole in One Contest – Win a Car for a Year from the West Coast Auto Group and a $10,000 Hole in One from Hub International.

In addition there was a refreshment hole from Meier Insurance.

“Thank you to our sponsors for all the support! Without your participation and/or prize donation, our annual tournament would not have been as successful as it was. Thank you again for supporting us,” said Robson.

