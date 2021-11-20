The bells will be ringing out for the Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign this weekend

The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign starts this weekend. (Amelia Norrie/Special to The News)

This weekend the sound of bells will be ringing out across town for the Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign.

The launch of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows campaign will be taking place Saturday, Nov. 20, with 10 kettles at various locations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

However, the official kickoff for the local campaign will be Thursday, Nov. 25.

“Just a small local event where we’ll be ringing bells during rush hour just to kind of let everybody know we’re here and we’re ready to start the kettle campaign for the season,” said media and fundraising coordinator with the Ridge Meadows Ministries, Amelia Norrie.

Norrie along with executive director of the local chapter, Mark Stewart, were outside the art gallery in Vancouver on Friday Nov. 19, handing out hot chocolate for the provincial campaign kickoff.

Last year the organization had a record-breaking year raising more than $138,000.

Norrie said there are local sports groups helping out locally but they are still in need of volunteers this year.

“We definitely have some open shifts still we would like to have filled – as early as this weekend,” said Norrie.

This year, like last year, kettles will also come equipped with tap capabilities so cards can be used for donations as well as cash.

Anyone wanting to volunteer can contact the kettle coordinator at 604-463-8296, extension 104, or email bellringer@saridgemeadows.com.

The campaign will run straight through until Dec. 24.