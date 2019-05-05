PHOTOS: The sun has set on another successful Ridge Meadows Home Show

Thousands took in the show over the weekend

Thousands of people took in the Ridge Meadows Home Show over the weekend.

On Sunday the sun beamed down on visitors who took in the rides, free shows and activities of the The News Family Fest before entering Planet Ice and the Golden Ears Winter Club to peruse the 400 exhibitors who lined the rinks.

Shows throughout the weekend also included the Dunvegan Dance Academy, Precision Acrobatics and Science World.

There was also the Doolittle’s Petting Zoo, free trampolines, the Haney Buiders Supplies sand box and plenty of other things for children to do.

On Saturday Luisa Marshall performed her Tina Turner tribute and three bands from the Samuel Robertson Technical School of Rock faced off against one another in the Battle of the Bands.



