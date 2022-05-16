The ultimate kickoff to summer celebration held at Abbotsford’s Tradex June 10-12

It’s been more than two years since the West Coast Women’s Show has been held at Tradex. This year’s event is slated for June 10 - 12 and also features concerts, food trucks and a beer and wine garden. (Submitted photo)

Billed as the ultimate kickoff to summer celebration, the 20th West Coast Women’s Show and the Summerfest Country Music Festival will undoubtedly be the season’s best bargain for the price of a single ticket.

Held at Tradex on June 10, 11 and 12, the combined event makes for one fun-filled and exciting weekend that sees more than 250 vendors and 12 outdoor country music concerts. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a food truck festival and a beer and wine garden to boot.

Attending this weekend extravaganza is as simple as purchasing just one ticket. But you’ll want to bring a spouse, family member or friends as well.

“For two and a half years we’ve been out of business,” said show organizer Murat Olcay of Encore Exhibitions Inc. “We have a lot of small, home-based family businesses and we need to get back to business.”

The West Coast Women’s Show is a shoppers dream with its Red Tag Show Specials. Many vendors are featuring exclusive deals, special offers, giveaways and incredible prizes all weekend long. There is a total of 125 Red Tag Show Specials this year.

Some of B.C.’s top country music artists will take to the outdoor Main Stage on all three days of the festival. Some the favourite acts are Aaron Pritchett, Aaron Goodwin, Chris Buck, and The Heels. Admission includes eight free concerts over three days. Tickets will be sold separately for Aaron Goodwin with Nicole Sumerlyn opening as well as Aaron Pritchett with Tess Anderson opening.

Twenty of the B.C.’s most popular food trucks will also be on hand, including BeaverTails, Shameless Buns and Truckin’ BBQ.

And when it comes time to slake your thirst, a beer and wine garden will be serving craft beer, cider, and wine from the province’s top breweries and distilleries.

An Artisans Marketplace features a unique experience for handmade products that include gourmet foods, crafts, pottery and jewellery.

With just four months to put the whole thing together, Olcay has had a few sleepless nights.

“We thought why not have some fun with this,” he said in explaining why they added the concerts, food trucks and beer and wine garden. “It’s a good lineup of musical artists. When you do something like this you do it right.”

Olcay said ticket sales are brisk and feels the three-day passes will be quite popular, as well as being an incredible bargain.

“I’ve been living this 24 hours a day,” he said. “With the pandemic and with Tradex being in limbo, I just wanted to make this entertaining and allow for a chance for people to enjoy getting together.”

The full musical lineup for Summerfest is as follows:

Friday, June 10

2:30 p.m. – Nearly Neil

6:15 p.m. (doors 5:30 p.m.) – Aaron Goodwin, with opening act Nicole Sumerlyn (tickets sold separately)

Saturday, June 11

12:00 p.m. – Ryan McAllister

1:30 p.m. – The Promised

3:00 p.m. – Chris Buck

6:15 p.m. (doors 5:30 p.m.) – Aaron Pritchett, with opening act Tess Anderson (tickets sold separately)

Sunday, June 12

12:30 p.m. – Kristen Carter

2:00 p.m. – Redwoods

3:30 p.m. The Heels

5:00 p.m. – Nikita Afonso

Tickets available online at westcoastwomen.net or summerfestcountry.com/

