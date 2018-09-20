Thousands awarded at 8th annual Rotary Duck Race celebration in Maple Ridge

Lisa Prophet-Craik, publisher of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow award. (Colleen Flanagan/ THE NEWS)

More than $75,000 was handed out Wednesday, as well as a prestigious award to those who helped promote the 8th annual Rotary Duck Race.

This year, $75,485 was issued to youth and seniors groups from across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at Meadow Gardens Golf Course.

Each group was given a cheque based on how many tickets it sold for the race this past summer.

The Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association sold the most – 1,000 – and received a cheque for $9,000.

Pitt Meadows secondary parent advisory committee sold the second most tickets and received a cheque for $7,353.

The Haney Neptune Aquatic Club that sold 797 tickets and received a cheque for $7,173.

This year’s Paul Harris Fellow award was presented to Lisa Prophet-Craik, publisher of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, which sponsors the Duck Race.

“She was chosen because she is such a supporter of Rotary and she has all the qualities of a good Rotarian,” said Rotarian Bonnie Telep, explaining that it’s the highest honour that Rotary bestows upon a person.

“It’s service above self and Lisa demonstrates that,” added Telep.

“When I was called up to the podium, I honestly wasn’t sure why they called me up. So, when it was announced, I was receiving the honour of a Paul Harris Fellow award, I was truly speechless and lost for words and that doesn’t happen very often to me,” said Prophet-Craik, who was overcome with emotion looking out at her community peers.

“This award means so much to me. To be recognized by the Rotary Club of Haney and Meadowridge Rotary tells me the work that I do makes a difference. To see it being recognized in such a prestigious way is wonderful and so appreciated,” added Prophet-Craik.

“I cherish this honour and will continue to work hard for the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows both as publisher of The News, but also as a resident volunteer,” she said, adding that she will wear her Paul Harris Fellow pin with pride.

As for the Duck Race, a key sponsor, Maple Ridge Chrysler, is already on board again for next year.

“This will be their 9th year and they give us a car, which is absolutely incredible, and $12,000 of the money that we raise we give to KidSport, which is their charity,” said Telep.

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that provides financial assistance for registration fees and equipment to kids aged 18-years and under.

Nationally, KidSport is made up of a network of 11 provincial and territorial chapters and 166 community chapters.

Since its creation in 1993, over 750,000 kids across the country have been given the chance to play sport through KidSport grants and sport introduction programming.

Telep would like to see more clubs get involved in next year’s race, saying it is a great opportunity for school groups.

Every year, up to 10,000 ducks are sold at $10 a piece in the hopes of raising $100,000.

“So we are missing $25,000 that’s just sitting there in grant money that we could give out,” Telep said.

This year 28 groups took part.

Over the past eight years, $592,875 has been raised.

Rotary Duck Race Distribution:

• 1st Pitt Meadows Scouts sold 82 tickets and received $738

• 24th Fraser Valley Med Scouts sold 73 tickets and received $657

• Albion Football Club sold 33 tickets and received $297

• Alouette River Management sold 100 tickets and received $900

• B.C. SPCA-Youth Programs sold 180.5 and received $1625.50

• Bruins Rugby Club sold 102 tickets and received $918

• Eric Langton elementary PAC sold 177 tickets and received $1,593

• Hammond elementary PAC sold 13 tickets and received $117

• Haney Neptune Aquatic Club sold 800 tickets and received $7,173

• Highland Park elementary PAC sold 52 tickets and received $468

• Harry Hoogie elementary PAC sold 150 tickets and received $1,350

• KidSport sold 80 tickets and received $720

•Laity View elementary PAC sold 271 tickets and received $2,439

• Maple Ridge Community Services for Seniors sold 406 tickets and received $3,654

• Maple Ridge Concert Band sold 100 tickets and received $900

• Maple Ridge Senior Secondary music program sold 110 tickets and received $990

• North Fraser Therapeutic Association sold 328 tickets and received $2952

• Pitt Meadows Fire Department Youth Academy sold 30 tickets and received $270

• Pitt River 4H Lamb and Swine Club sold 90 tickets and received $810

• Pitt Meadows Paddling Club sold 61 tickets and received $549

• Pitt Meadows secondary PAC sold 817 and received $7,353

• Ridge Canoe Kayaking Club sold 75 tickets and received $675

• Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association sold 18 tickets and received $162

• Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association sold 1,000 tickets and received $9,000

• Ridge Meadows Senior Centre sold 280 tickets and received $2,520

• Ridge Meadows Speed Skating sold 140 tickets and received $1,260

• The Birds Nest sold 36 tickets and received $324

• Youth Unlimited sold 226 tickets and received $2,034