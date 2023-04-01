Thousands in grants up for grabs for arts and culture projects in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place this summer when they will be presenting Viking Lear. In 2019 they put on The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare. (The News files) The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place in July. (The News files) The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place in July. (The News files)

Thousands of dollars is available for arts and culture organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

A maximum of $10,000 will be awarded by Metro Vancouver for arts and culture projects that benefit the region.

“Metro Vancouver is pleased to support artists and cultural workers who enrich our region through their creativity, passion, and diversity,” said George V. Harvie, chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors.

The annual grants support region-serving arts and culture projects by providing funding for expenses related to project creation, production, dissemination, audience development, research, project staff, and administrative capacity building.

“Art connects us, challenges us, and inspires us to grow, and we have been consistently impressed with the projects from previous grant recipients, ranging from visual arts, theatre, film, music, and dance,” noted Harvie.

Organizations that qualify must promote and produce arts and culture programming on a regular basis as its primary purpose – or as a “stand-alone”, not just a part of an organization whose purpose extends beyond an arts and culture mandate.

Projects will be judged on regional impact, merit, and the budget plan.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 1. They will be reviewed by Metro Vancouver staff in May and June, with adjudication taking place in June and July by a Metro Vancouver Regional Culture Committee.

Final grant approvals will be given in July and August, including the distribution of cheques for successful grant applicants.

For more information about project eligibility and selection criteria, in addition to the application forms, can be found at metrovancouver.org/cultural-grants.