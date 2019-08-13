Thousands raised at 9th annual Rotary Duck Race

Winner of the Fiat 124 Spider convertible was Jody Makela

A boy watches the 9th annual Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge Park on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

More than 8,400 rubber ducks sailed down the Alouette River by Maple Ridge Park on Sunday during the ninth annual Rotary Duck Race.

Winner of the grand prize, a Fiat 124 Spider convertible, donated by Maple Ridge Chrysler and valued at $38,285 including taxes, was Jody Makela.

In second place, came Jamie Robinson who won $1,000 in cash and a $1,000 shopping spree at Mark’s.

Third place was Sherri Robinson, no relation to the second place winner, who won a 55” Samsung Ultra HD Smart TV valued at $1,455 from Haney Appliance and Sound.

Kevin Severinski came fourth and won a mini golf tournament with 10 rounds and five carts values at $1,040 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

Marie Spetch came fifth and won a $1,000 furniture package from Fuller Watson.

More than $84,000 was raised for local youth and senior organizations, sports groups and school parent advisory councils in the community.

The winning ducks are removed in bags during the 9th annual Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge Park. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)