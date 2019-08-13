A boy watches the 9th annual Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge Park on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Thousands raised at 9th annual Rotary Duck Race

Winner of the Fiat 124 Spider convertible was Jody Makela

More than 8,400 rubber ducks sailed down the Alouette River by Maple Ridge Park on Sunday during the ninth annual Rotary Duck Race.

Winner of the grand prize, a Fiat 124 Spider convertible, donated by Maple Ridge Chrysler and valued at $38,285 including taxes, was Jody Makela.

In second place, came Jamie Robinson who won $1,000 in cash and a $1,000 shopping spree at Mark’s.

RELATED: Fiat convertible given away at Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge

Third place was Sherri Robinson, no relation to the second place winner, who won a 55” Samsung Ultra HD Smart TV valued at $1,455 from Haney Appliance and Sound.

Kevin Severinski came fourth and won a mini golf tournament with 10 rounds and five carts values at $1,040 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

Marie Spetch came fifth and won a $1,000 furniture package from Fuller Watson.

More than $84,000 was raised for local youth and senior organizations, sports groups and school parent advisory councils in the community.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The winning ducks are removed in bags during the 9th annual Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge Park. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) Volunteers clean up ducks for another year following the ninth annual Rotary Duck Race.

Previous story
Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Just Posted

Thousands raised at 9th annual Rotary Duck Race

Winner of the Fiat 124 Spider convertible was Jody Makela

Burrards face Shamrocks in WLA championship

Eliminate Salmonbellies in six games

Man charged after alleged robbery at a Maple Ridge business

Ian James Mackay has been charged with multiple offenses

Final rail crossing no longer needs routine horns

Maple Ridge, CP Rail add 225th Street crossing to list

Sister mourns brother who died in police shooting in Maple Ridge

Yin Yin Din says her brother was a kind man

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Abbotsford Airshow a success despite stubborn weather, says spokesperson

Early estimates show significant drop in attendence from last year

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

First rainbow crosswalks in Chilliwack add colour to First Nations commercial land

Squiala First Nation demonstrates inclusivity by painting two rainbow crosswalks in shopping plaza

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

It’s believed he was attempting a bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall

Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning

The rid had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise and oil to leak onto guests

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

‘Suspicious’ meat left in North Delta park prompts police warning

Meat has been dumped near the 63rd Avenue trail entrance four times in the last 30 days

Most Read