VIDEO: Thousands take in Country Fest in Maple Ridge

Fair closes the gates at 6 p.m. on Sunday

A member of the Pitt River 4H Swine Club shows her pig during competition at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest drew in thousands over the weekend.

Big crowds gathered for Richard’s Racers where ducks and pigs raced around a track.

The West Coast Lumberjack show also drew a huge crowd.

There were 37 4H Clubs that took part in this years fair from across the province.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association was formed on June 15, 1901 and Country Fest was born to promote and educate the public about the importance of agriculture.

The free fair ends at 6 p.m. July 28 at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23448 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

