Three new StoryWalks in Maple Ridge parks

Librarian Liz Morris is excited to see StoryWalks in Maple Ridge parks. (Special to The News)

The city of Maple Ridge has announced that its popular StoryWalks are back.

StoryWalks are intended as a great way to incorporate family literacy, exercise, fresh air and fun. They are self-guided walks, using children’s books which are displayed page by page over a walking route.

They are popular all around B.C. and the world, and are new to Maple Ridge this year.

There are three StoryWalk locations in Maple Ridge for 2023 that can be visited between now and Sept. 30 for this new experience:

• Blaney Hamlet (13712 230A St.)

• Boundary Park (12261-201 St.)

• Albion Sports Complex (23778 104 Ave.)

The walks can be done anytime, and are appropriate for all ages.

The Maple Ridge StoryWalk project is made possible through a donation from Envision Financial, in partnership with the City of Maple Ridge and Maple Ridge Public Library.

Visit mapleridge.ca for all the details.

READ ALSO: Moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud ‘Barbenheimer’ double feature