THSS Aboriginal Leadership students collect 30 boxes for #WESEEYOU day

A drive through collection hosted by the Aboriginal Leadership group at Thomas Haney Secondary on Saturday afternoon was a huge success, said aboriginal support worker Billie Seneviratne.
The charity event was held to gather donations for #WESEEYOU day.
Students were asking for donations of puzzles, games and crayons to send to remote indigenous communities across Canada.
“We had our THSS Aboriginal Leadership students show up and support the event for three hours on Saturday,” Seneviratne said.
“We started out with 10 boxes, which was approximately 100 pounds of donations; and today we have 30 boxes, weighing about 300 pounds.”
The students then spent a combined eight hours sorting and packing boxes at the beginning of the week, so they were ready to send across Canada.
#WESEEYOU day is an initiative started by Maple Ridge’s Dwight Ballantyne to draw attention to the plight of those living in remote communities in Canada’s north.
