THSS Aboriginal Leadership students collect 30 boxes for #WESEEYOU day

The students in the Aboriginal Leadership Group at Thomas Haney Secondary exceeded their collections goal for #WESEEYOU day. (Special to The News)The students in the Aboriginal Leadership Group at Thomas Haney Secondary exceeded their collections goal for #WESEEYOU day. (Special to The News)
A drive through collection was organized in front of Thomas Haney Secondary where donors brought activities and games for people living in remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)A drive through collection was organized in front of Thomas Haney Secondary where donors brought activities and games for people living in remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
Their collections efforts resulted in over 30 boxes, which they will send to remote First Nations communities as part of #WESEEYOU day. (Special to The News)Their collections efforts resulted in over 30 boxes, which they will send to remote First Nations communities as part of #WESEEYOU day. (Special to The News)
Thomas Haney Secondary’s Aboriginal Leadership Group spent over eight hours packing the boxes, which ended up weighing over 300 tons altogether. (Special to The News)Thomas Haney Secondary’s Aboriginal Leadership Group spent over eight hours packing the boxes, which ended up weighing over 300 tons altogether. (Special to The News)
The students who make up Thomas Haney’s Aboriginal Leadership Group can be very proud of the work they are doing to help communities in need. (Special to The News)The students who make up Thomas Haney’s Aboriginal Leadership Group can be very proud of the work they are doing to help communities in need. (Special to The News)

A drive through collection hosted by the Aboriginal Leadership group at Thomas Haney Secondary on Saturday afternoon was a huge success, said aboriginal support worker Billie Seneviratne.

The charity event was held to gather donations for #WESEEYOU day.

Students were asking for donations of puzzles, games and crayons to send to remote indigenous communities across Canada.

“We had our THSS Aboriginal Leadership students show up and support the event for three hours on Saturday,” Seneviratne said.

“We started out with 10 boxes, which was approximately 100 pounds of donations; and today we have 30 boxes, weighing about 300 pounds.”

READ MORE: Support for first #WESEEYOU day much better than expected, organizers say

The students then spent a combined eight hours sorting and packing boxes at the beginning of the week, so they were ready to send across Canada.

#WESEEYOU day is an initiative started by Maple Ridge’s Dwight Ballantyne to draw attention to the plight of those living in remote communities in Canada’s north.


