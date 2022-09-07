Tickets now available for Haney House halloween event on Oct. 22 and 23

Maple Ridge residents can try their hand at ghost hunting at The Dead of the Night event

The historic Haney House in Maple Ridge was built back in 1883 by Thomas Haney, a founder of the Haney neighbourhood. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives P01046/The News)

Thrill seekers can now get their tickets to the annual The Dead of the Night: A Paranormal Investigation event that will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 at Haney House.

This spooky event is a collaboration between Cornerstone Supernatural and the Maple Ridge Museum, with all proceeds going to the Maple Ridge Historical Society.

Every half hour, a new tour will begin, where participants get taken through Haney House, led by a professional paranormal investigation team.

Over the course of the hour-and-a-half long tour, stories will be told of Haney House’s darker side, and ticket holders will be able to learn about and use a variety of paranormal investigation tools.

Adults can purchase tickets for $25 each, or can get a family pass that includes two adults and up to four children for $80.

The Maple Ridge Museum has limited group sizes for each tour, and encourages families to sign up for earlier time slots.

Tours begin at 6 pm on Oct. 22 and 23, and will keep running every half hour until the last tour at 10:30 pm.

“It sells out every year very quickly, so if you have missed out in past years, get your tickets early,” said Maple Ridge Museum executive director Shea Henry.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-dead-of-the-night-a-paranormal-investigation-tickets.

For further information, the Maple Ridge Museum can be contacted at mrmeventplanner@gmail.com or 604-463-5311.

