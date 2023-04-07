Tickets on sale for 24th annual WineFest

Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge is once again hosting WineFest. (Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge/Special to The News)

An evening of local wine, craft beer, and spirits sampling is back in Maple Ridge raising money for charity.

The Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge will be hosting the 24th annual Wine Festival and Craft Beer Tasting – the first in-person event in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club is hoping to raise $50,000 that will go towards their charitable causes.

This year the festival is being held in Haney Place Mall, a new, larger location, and organizers say they are pulling out all the stops to make the event better than ever.

In addition to tastings being offered by local wineries, craft beer brewers, and spirit makers, there will be live entertainment, and a silent auction.

All money raised from the event will be going to various rotary projects in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Silent auction bidding and ticket sales for the event are already underway. There are more than 60 items in the silent auction which can be bid on without having to purchase a ticket to attend the event itself. The silent auction ends at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

As of Thursday, April 6, five donors raised $5,804 towards the fundraising goal.

Tickets are $55 each or two for $100. Price includes all food and drink including hot and cold appetizer samples from local Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows restaurants.

The Rotary WineFest will be taking place at 11900 Haney Place, in Maple Ridge, from 7-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

For tickets call 604-462-0377 or 604-462-7563 or go to RotaryWineFest.ca.