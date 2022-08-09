Tickets on sale for annual gala benefitting the Maple Ridge hospital

The 34th annual gala takes place in October at Meadow Gardens Golf Club

This years Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation gala is themed The Disco Ball. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Special to The News)

Tickets are now on sale for the 34th annual Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation gala, themed The Disco Ball.

This will be the first in-person gala since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Funds raised will go to purchase essential life-saving equipment, as well as funding other high priority needs for Ridge Meadows Hospital and health care in the community.

The event will begin with a champagne reception, followed by a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle draws, the From The Heart fundraiser, and live entertainment.

Doors open for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation annual gala at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

Tickets are $225 until Sept. 15 and $250 after.

Tables seat eight guests.

To order tickets email Deanna.Lackey@fraserhealth.ca or call 604-463-1801.

