Tickets on sale for Maple Ridge charitable dance competition

Eight couples and eight teams will be facing off in Dancing in the Ridge

Dancing in the Ridge takes place Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

Couples and teams will be battling it out for the title of best dancers in Maple Ridge.

Dancing in the Ridge is a dance competition dreamed up by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation based on the popular American television show Dancing With The Stars.

This inaugural fundraising event will have eight couples and eight teams facing off, who will be judged by local celebrities – Korleen Carreras, Don Emes, and Kim Dumore.

So far the participating couples that have been announced are: former Maple Ridge mayor Ernie Daykin, and his wife Judy; Leanne Koehn with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society and her partner James Rowley; and Craig and Melissa Nagai.

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society, Stiletto Book Club, The Community Services Hipsters; and SD42 – represented by Sharmila Miller and Whitney Mullens – are all teams in the competition.

The evening’s emcees will be the community foundation’s executive director, Monica Hampu, and Roger Cummings.

Money raised will go towards the community foundation’s Community Chest Program, a program that provides financial assistance to individuals and/or families to keep them from the brink of poverty.

The dance competition is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $60 each.

The event is expected to run for three hours with one 20 minute intermission.

Tickets can be purchased at theactmapleridge.org.

Or to donate go to trellis.org/dancing-in-the-ridge.

As of Friday, Oct. 28, $3,050 had been raised of a $16,000 goal.

