Dancing in the Ridge takes place Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

Dancing in the Ridge takes place Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

Tickets on sale for Maple Ridge charitable dance competition

Eight couples and eight teams will be facing off in Dancing in the Ridge

Couples and teams will be battling it out for the title of best dancers in Maple Ridge.

Dancing in the Ridge is a dance competition dreamed up by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation based on the popular American television show Dancing With The Stars.

This inaugural fundraising event will have eight couples and eight teams facing off, who will be judged by local celebrities – Korleen Carreras, Don Emes, and Kim Dumore.

So far the participating couples that have been announced are: former Maple Ridge mayor Ernie Daykin, and his wife Judy; Leanne Koehn with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society and her partner James Rowley; and Craig and Melissa Nagai.

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society, Stiletto Book Club, The Community Services Hipsters; and SD42 – represented by Sharmila Miller and Whitney Mullens – are all teams in the competition.

The evening’s emcees will be the community foundation’s executive director, Monica Hampu, and Roger Cummings.

Money raised will go towards the community foundation’s Community Chest Program, a program that provides financial assistance to individuals and/or families to keep them from the brink of poverty.

READ MORE: Community Chest extending a hand

ALSO: Maple Ridge Community Foundation gives $73,500 in grants to local non-profits

The dance competition is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $60 each.

The event is expected to run for three hours with one 20 minute intermission.

Tickets can be purchased at theactmapleridge.org.

Or to donate go to trellis.org/dancing-in-the-ridge.

As of Friday, Oct. 28, $3,050 had been raised of a $16,000 goal.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dancemaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Forget the lawn, try planting wildflowers

Just Posted

Const. Britteny George is a Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who shares her personal story about becoming a dog handler. (The News files)
This is a lifestyle and a life-long dream: local constable

Dancing in the Ridge takes place Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)
Tickets on sale for Maple Ridge charitable dance competition

The risk of avian influenza to commercial poultry farms and small flocks in B.C. increases each spring and fall with the migration of waterfowl and other birds. (Black Press file)
B.C. government hosts avian flu information session in Maple Ridge

Rather than have a large patch of grass in their Whonnock backyard, Paul and Gloria Stanley decided to plant wildflowers. After several months of leaving it covered with black plastic to kill off any vegetation that remained after being plowed, they finally got to sow their wildflower seeds. “Even though we had an extremely wet spring, the long hot summer seemed to suit these plants well,” said Paul. “No watering was necessary and it proved to be popular with a variety of insects, feeding off of the pollen. Different varieties of flowers provided a constant source of food for small visitors.” They still had flowers blooming in the last week of October - before the stormy weather arrived. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Forget the lawn, try planting wildflowers