A 50/50 raffle being put on by Community Services will help isolated seniors and others in the community. (Community Services website/Special to The News)

A 50/50 raffle being put on by Community Services will help isolated seniors and others in the community. (Community Services website/Special to The News)

Tickets on sale for Summer Cash Splash – helping people in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Winner will take home half the pot in Community Services raffle

Tickets are now on sale for a raffle to help victims of abuse, isolated seniors and others in the community.

There are 21,600,000 tickets available to purchase for the Summer Cash Splash 50/50 Raffle, being put on by Community Services.

“Many of our programs depend on fundraising to operate so these kinds of fundraisers make a really big difference in our community,” said Myriah McGill with the agency.

She noted that Community Services has supported and empowered individuals and families for more than five decades. Last year alone, she said, more than 22,000 people have used their programs and services for children, youth, seniors, families, and individuals.

Money from the raffle will go towards helping reduce the trauma for young victims of abuse; helping to connect isolated seniors; providing dads with a fun and safe space to interact with their young children and learn parenting skills; helping victims of crime achieve justice in a meaningful way; supporting young people who struggle with substance use and/or mental health; providing supports to help seniors live independently in their own homes; providing children, youth and families with counselling services; and helping low-income seniors with emergency medical or dental expenses.

ALSO RELATED: Cythera now under the umbrella of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services

ALSO: New community services building to officially open in Maple Ridge

So far the 50/50 is at $7,000 and climbing. Winner takes home half the jackpot.

A booth will be at the Rock Maple Ridge festival from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13, selling tickets as well.

Deadline to purchase a ticket is at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, with the draw taking place at 3 p.m..

Tickets are two for $5; 20 for $20; 100 for $50; and 300 for $100.

To purchase tickets go to: communityservices.rafflenexus.com/a/mrn-article.

For more information call ext. 1413 604-467-6911.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Slithering through the neighbourhood

Just Posted

A 50/50 raffle being put on by Community Services will help isolated seniors and others in the community. (Community Services website/Special to The News)
Tickets on sale for Summer Cash Splash – helping people in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A free refugee housing information session will be taking place in Maple Ridge on Aug. 21. (Special to The News)
Free event answers questions about refugee housing in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Bonnie Kivimaa shared a picture of a snake recently spotted slithering through the 252nd Street area in the rural Webster’s Corners neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Slithering through the neighbourhood

Reflections of the colours and textures of nature made for stunning scenery for Donna Noelte during a recent hike at Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Brilliant backdrop for hike