Tickets on sale for Summer Cash Splash – helping people in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Winner will take home half the pot in Community Services raffle

A 50/50 raffle being put on by Community Services will help isolated seniors and others in the community. (Community Services website/Special to The News)

Tickets are now on sale for a raffle to help victims of abuse, isolated seniors and others in the community.

There are 21,600,000 tickets available to purchase for the Summer Cash Splash 50/50 Raffle, being put on by Community Services.

“Many of our programs depend on fundraising to operate so these kinds of fundraisers make a really big difference in our community,” said Myriah McGill with the agency.

She noted that Community Services has supported and empowered individuals and families for more than five decades. Last year alone, she said, more than 22,000 people have used their programs and services for children, youth, seniors, families, and individuals.

Money from the raffle will go towards helping reduce the trauma for young victims of abuse; helping to connect isolated seniors; providing dads with a fun and safe space to interact with their young children and learn parenting skills; helping victims of crime achieve justice in a meaningful way; supporting young people who struggle with substance use and/or mental health; providing supports to help seniors live independently in their own homes; providing children, youth and families with counselling services; and helping low-income seniors with emergency medical or dental expenses.

So far the 50/50 is at $7,000 and climbing. Winner takes home half the jackpot.

A booth will be at the Rock Maple Ridge festival from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13, selling tickets as well.

Deadline to purchase a ticket is at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, with the draw taking place at 3 p.m..

Tickets are two for $5; 20 for $20; 100 for $50; and 300 for $100.

To purchase tickets go to: communityservices.rafflenexus.com/a/mrn-article.

For more information call ext. 1413 604-467-6911.

