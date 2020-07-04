TIME IS RUNNING OUT: Readers invited to share wildlife photographs

Aim, snap, shoot, and share your pictures of wildlife in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to win!

There’s still time to share your stunning wildlife photos and be entered to win a $50 gift card to the Keg.

Once again, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow News is inviting its readers to share their best ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ pictures.

By sharing your photographs, you are automatically entered to win the gift card.

Plus, you get to share some stunning pictures of the wildlife we so enjoy seeing in our literal and figurative backyard here in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Whether it’s insects, birds, or some of the larger furry creatures that call this section of the globe home, if you have pictures you believe are worth sharing, please do so.

Simply email your pictures to editor@mapleridgenews.com, and include the photographer’s name, where the picture was taken (must be in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows), and please provide a phone number you can be reached at.

The deadline is fast approaching. All entries must be received before midnight on Monday, July 6.

Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

The contest winner will be announced in mid-July.

In advance, thanks for sharing with The News. We can’t wait to see what you’ve captured.

