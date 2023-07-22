Tina Turner tribute, the best in country music coming to Maple Ridge agricultural fair

Luisa Marshall will be performing a Tina Turner tribute act at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest. (Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest/Special to The News)

A tribute to the late Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll is coming to this years Country Fest.

Internationally acclaimed Tina Turner tribute artist Luisa Marshall will be putting on a show for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest happening the final weekend of July.

Luisa Marshall has performed on Oprah twice – once in 2005 and again in 2008 – and she also appeared on the television show Ellen in 2015.

In addition to her tribute act, Marshall is dedicated to spreading awareness about PTSD in Canadian Veterans, she is an anti-bullying advocate, and raises money for many different causes. She was the World Rock N Roll Tribute Artist Champion in 2003 and was also invited to walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes in 2014. She will be taking to the stage at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Marshall’s act is one of many that will be taking place over the weekend.

Headlining Saturday evening will be Karen Lee Batten, eight time winner of the BC Country Music Association Award for Female Artist of the Year. Last year she won Country Artist of the Year at the Jim Bean Indies Awards, a part of Canadian Music Week. She was a top 10 finalist on Canadian Idol and released her first album in 2014, which hit number one in album sales and in its first month was number 40 on the Billboard Soundscan in Canada. Lee Batten has performed at Rockin’ River, Merritt Mountain Festival, Gone Country, Sunfest, Williams Lake Stampede, and a showcase during Canadian Country Music Week. Her next album is set to be released later this year.

Other acts ready to hit the stage on Saturday for Country Fest are: the Maple Sugar Jiggers; the Slavik Slovak Folklore Society; Romanian Treasure Group; Slovak Sound; Bulgarian Canadian Society; Country Cuties Dance Team; Appaloosa; Pitt Meadows country artist Danielle Ryan; and Dakota Pearl.

At 1 p.m. a Eurofest Flag Parade will kickstart the multi-cultural acts on the stage.

On Sunday, July 30, the festival will begin with Church at Country Fest, during which an offering will be taken for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation to help the victims of the Brown Avenue fire.

Entertainment will follow with: Shot of Scotch Vancouver; cover band Double Overtime whose horn section brings a level of energy to hits by the Beatles, ABBA, the Rolling Stones, and others; Bulgarian Canadian Society; and the Serbian Folklore Ensemble.

And for anyone wanting to enjoy a piece of history at the fair, they are invited to head onstage for the historical blueberry pie eating contest, at noon and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and again at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Craig the Magician will be dazzling onlookers with one-on-one performances as he roves through the festival grounds both days of the fair. And The Carnival Band will also be roving through the fair, Saturday only, playing their original music inspired by Brazilian Samba and New Orleans Jazz.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest takes place at the Albion Fairgrounds July 29 and 30 at 23588 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

It is a free festival for all ages and parking is by donation to a local non-profit.