David Stevenson, left, Special Olympics athlete, and Cst. Tana Goode with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, head up the Law Enforcement Torch Run as it leaves the RCMP detachment downtown Maple Ridge for the two kilometre run. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

The Law Enforcement Torch Run took place on Thursday in support of Special Olympics B.C.

Around 30 members of the RCMP from across the Lower Mainland including those from the Ridge Meadows RCMP and Special Olympics athletes jogged the two kilometre course that started and finished at the Maple Ridge detachment.

There was a barbecue following the run with all money going to the cause.

“These amazing athletes embody what the true spirit of sport is all about,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

