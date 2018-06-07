Torch Run for Special Olympics

The Law Enforcement Torch Run took place on Thursday in support of Special Olympics B.C.
Around 30 members of the RCMP from across the Lower Mainland including those from the Ridge Meadows RCMP and Special Olympics athletes jogged the two kilometre course that started and finished at the Maple Ridge detachment.
There was a barbecue following the run with all money going to the cause.
“These amazing athletes embody what the true spirit of sport is all about,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.